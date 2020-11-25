1943-2020
Carol Jeanne Teshera, 77, of Omak, Wash. passed away in Spokane, Wash. Nov. 20, 2020. She was born Sept. 3, 1943 to Betty Schuette and Gene Wilson. She was raised in Fairhaven, Wash. and graduated from high school in Litchfield, Mich., and shortly after joined the U.S. Marine Corp.
She married Victor Teshera on Jan. 31, 1974 and they raised their family in Deming, Wash. Carol’s compassion led her into her nursing career starting in Bellingham, Wash. and ending in 2006 in Omak, where she retired with her husband, Vic.
Carol is survived by her husband, Vic; children, Renee (Gary) Teresa, and Douglas (Dianne); her grandchildren, Jeff (Amanda), Mark, Cori (Duane), Devan, Samantha, Danielle, Steff, Caytie, Joshua, Makensy, Owen, and Gianna; and her 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Gene.
Above all, Carol loved her family.
The viewing will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway St, Okanogan, WA 98840. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2020 with a gathering at the family home to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter www.animalfostercare.org
Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel in Okanogan, Wash. is entrusted with the final arrangements.
