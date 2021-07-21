Casey DaWayne Goyne

March 21, 1981 – July 11, 2021
Casey gained his wings Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Goyne; sons, Ryan, Bryden and Bryson Goyne; daughter, Kylee Goyne; parents, Dennis and Cynthia Goyne, of Omak, Wash.; sisters, Jennifer, Kimberlie, and Wendy Goyne, all of Omak; paternal grandmother, Eulajean Goyne, of Okanogan, Wash.; four nephews; three nieces; three great-nieces; and all his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fredoline and Clementine Klaus; paternal grandfather, Robert James Goyne; and his uncle, Jimbob Goyne.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 Ash St. S., Omak. With a potluck to follow. Please bring a salad, side dish or dessert.
Next to Casey's family his great love in life was playing softball for which he traveled several states to play. And his Chicago Bears.
