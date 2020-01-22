1954-2020
Cathy Ann (Wyrick) Westerdahl, 65, of Brewster, Wash. Passed away suddenly Jan. 12, 2020. There will be celebration of life this coming spring.
Cathy was born Sept. 20, 1954 to Clancey and Flossie Wyrick in Oakdale, Calif. She attended school in California before moving to Brewster where she graduated from high school. In July of 1973, she married Brian Westerdahl in Brewster. Shortly after she had a son, Jason Westerdahl, in 1975 and a daughter, Amber Westerdahl, in 1977.
She worked at BHP, Harmony House and The Apple Junction. She was part owner of Westerdahl Orchards Inc. and Green Thumb Nursery.
She was involved with her children and their activities like Cub Scouts, Little League, and Campfire. She loved doing yard work and planting flowers, she would say spring was her favorite season.
Not only did she love her children and grandchildren, but she loved her cats, which Cats was her nickname.
Cathy is survived by her loving husband, Brian Westerdahl; daughter, Amber (Ed) Westerdahl-Newton; sisters, Ellen Bell of Georgia and Joannie Gaches of Oregon; grandson, Braiden Westerdahl; granddaughter, Eleni Westerdahl, and their mother, Linda Caswell.
Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Clancey Wyrick; mother, Flossie Wyrick; and her son, Jason Westerdahl.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.