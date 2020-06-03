Charles Edward Hull

l, 78, died March 23, 2020 of a heart attack. Charles was born Oct. 11, 1941 in Draketown, in Maddison County Arkansas to John F. and Auddie Hull. His family migrated to Pateros, Wash. after his mother died when he was four. He lived with his brother Floyd. He spent his childhood years in Pateros where he attended school.
On Nov.r 8, 1957 he married Vicki McChristian in Pateros. They made their home at Azwell where Charles worked in the orchard. They welcomed their son, Mike and daughter, Donna. They lived in Springdale, Ark. for a brief time where their son, Mark was born. They returned to Azwell where their daughter, Deanna and son, Matt were born. Charles was the manager of the Wells & Wade Fruit Company for 25 years. They lived at Azwell for over 40 years until they retired in 2006 and bought their home in Brewster, Wash.
Charles was famous for his one-liners and always made the most of his few words, probably because Grandma Vicki was always talking. He could fix almost anything with his ability and smarts. He was a problem solver and everyone sought out Charles for advice.
Charles loved sports. He played football and basketball in high school. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports and attended as many of their activities as possible. He played softball with his sons and son-in-law and they traveled all over the state playing in tournaments on many summer week-ends.
Hunting and fishing were passions he enjoyed as well. Over the years he raised many bird dogs. Charles and his sons bought a boat and spent many hours on the Columbia River fishing below Wells Dam and by the net pens. A couple of summer they fished for squaw fish and tried to make the big bucks. They had way more fun than the money they made.
When the kids were growing up they spent week-ends with either Charles or Vicki’s family where there was plenty of food and lots of cousins to play together. During the summers they would pile all the kids into the station wagon and head to Oregon, California or Arkansas to visit family members.
In 1990, all their kids and families traveled to Disneyland. It was the first plane ride for many of them and an adventure for all.
Vicki and Charles would travel with their sisters and spouses to Reno, Las Vegas, Winnemucca, Coeur d’Alene, and Spokane to gamble. Someone always won but most of the time, they broke even.
The grandkids loved spending week-ends, spring vacations, and days in the summer at Azwell with as many cousins as could be there. There was always plenty of food and had a big bowl of candy on the table. Grandpa always told them he had to go to work so he could buy them more candy.
Grandpa Charles loved holding the grandkids and the great-grandchildren as they arrived. He would sit in his chair and just look at them lovingly as he rocked them.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki whom he had almost 62 years of marriage and all of his siblings. He is survived by their five children, Mike (Diane) Hull, of Pateros, Donna (Randy) Jones, of Darrington, Wash., Mark (Katie) Hull, of Ellensburg, Wash., Deanna (Dan) Lague, of Spokane, Wash., and Matt (Cori) Hull of Brewster. He loved his grandchildren and the time spent with them. They are Clint (Jenni) Hul,l of Spokane, Amy (Marcus) Stennes, of Pateros, Hanna (Matt) Coffman, of Pateros, Mark Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev., Clara (Michael) Oborne of Pateros, Kayla (Kyle) Lundgren, of Yakima, Wash., Heidi Lague, of Spokane, Garret Hull, of Spokane, Adam Lague, of Spokane, Rikki Emigh, of Spokane, Sammi Emigh, of Brewster, and Tori Hull and Abbi Hull, of Brewster. Charles was blessed with thirteen great-grandchildren and got a chance to meet them all. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews.
At his request there will be no services. If you have a story or memory of Charles you’d like to share with the family, please email it to hullshogs@ncidata.com.
A celebration of life for Charles and Vicki Hull will be held at a later date.
