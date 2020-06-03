1941-2020
Cherie Claudette Moomaw was born Dec. 7, 1941 to Ellen (Babe) Patterson and Wallace (Wally) Moomaw. She was preceded in death by her son, William Theodore Jury; and her brother, Monte Moomaw. Cherie is survived by sons, Monty E. Jury and Arthur N. Jury Jr. III; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Cherie graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1960. Councilwoman, business owner and rodeo trick-rider in her youth. Cherie was respected by all and cherished by her family. She always pushed for the best in everyone, particularly herself. Cherie passed at home surrounded by friends and family Saturday, May 16, 2020. Cherie did not want a service or viewing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.