Chloe “Cody” Ella White passed away at home on March 26, 2019. She was born on August 19,1938 in Levelland, Texas. She was the child of Ruby and Ono Parr. She was preceded in death by her sisters Betty Fillingim, Linda Ellis and her brother John Parr. She is survived by her husband Bing White and sisters Pat Irwin and Mary Santillianas.
She married the love of her life, Bing White, on December 27th, 1955 in San Martin, CA. She was the proud mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Charlie Remsberg, Bing and Dee White, Jim and Shelley White, and Bud and Sue White. She was also the very proud grandma of Nicole and Brian, Katie and Steve, Jacob and Sara, Lisa and Bob, Tawnya and Zach, Joe, Tel, Kyle and Teresa, and Bree and Joe. She was also the very, very proud great grandma of Tillman, Celeste, Andrew, Caleb, Ethan, Grant, Riley, Jude, Lei’ala, Bobby, Henry, Amelia, Capri, Riggins, Aria, Maylee, Nora, and Eleanor.
Of all the things Cody did in her life, there was nothing she treasured more than her family. We are enduringly grateful for her lifetime of loving faithfulness which has left an indelible mark on each of our lives. She went home with joy to spend an eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A graveside service will be held at the Ephrata Cemetery at 2 pm on Friday, March 29th followed by a 3 pm memorial service at Bread of Life Church in Ephrata. All friends are welcome.
