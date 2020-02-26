In memory of my beautiful mother, “Claudia Jean Apperson” Burwell
Mom was born July 13, 1939 in Prescott, Ariz. to Claude and Mabel Apperson. It was such a tight knit community, she lived in Humboldt, but grew up in both Humboldt and Prescott. In the late summer of 1969, she left Arizona with her two children and moved to Las Vegas, Nev., where she stayed until the spring of 1986, when she decided to move back to Arizona.
In the summer of 1992 she came to Omak, Wash. on vacation, purchased and operated the Stampede Motel until the fall of 2005. She then sold the motel and retired moving back to Arizona and settling back into her home in Mesa, Ariz. After enjoying just over 14 years of retirement, she had a short few days in the hospital followed by a couple of days in a hospice. She passed away peacefully early Sunday morning Dec. 22, 2019.
Mom has been cremated and will be laid to rest next to our grandmother and grandfather later this year. The date has not yet been chosen.
She is survived by her son, Claude Harry Jennings who resides in Tucson, Ariz.; and her daughter, Coral Lynne Olson and son-in-law, Clifford Olson who reside in Omak, Wash. She was loved by everyone who knew her and is so deeply missed.
Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, good thoughts, and kind wishes for her departure to Heaven. May she rest in peace and feel our love through eternity. AMEN.
