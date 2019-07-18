1932-2019
Clayton B. Scott, 87, of Omak, Wash., passed away peacefully July 3, 2019, at home with his family at his side.
Clayton was born in Arkansas and moved to the Okanogan Valley with his family when he was 12 years old. He worked for Wade’s Orchard at a young age to help support the family. Later he worked for Biles-Coleman and Alcoa Aluminum. He also worked on the construction of Wells Dam and the third powerhouse at Grand Coulee Dam. He was a self-taught carpenter and built many homes in the Omak area.
His greatest loves were hunting and fishing with his boys. They were together most every weekend during hunting and fishing seasons.
Clayton is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Lonnie and René, Danny, Sharon and Glenn Barrett; mother, Edna Scott, 104 years old; siblings, Fred and Nell, Elzie and Joann, Kenny and Peggy; grandchildren, Tona (Scott) Perry and Cody Lunn, Jesse Scott and Jenni Ehlis, Jana and Jeremy Behrent, Mandy and Nate Block, April Scott, Dustin and Sami Scott, and Rose Sedin; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his father, James W.; son, Bobby D.; siblings, Beulah French Callon and Charles Scott; and great-great-grandson, Talon Kruse Ruiz.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens with a potluck dinner following at Omak Eastside Park. Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel is in charge of arrangements. The family suggests donations may be made to Frontier Home Health and Hospice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.