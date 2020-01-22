1940-2019
Clifford J. Klimek, 79, of Omak, Wash., passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Dec. 21, 2019 at home, surrounded by family.
Clifford was born March 14, 1940 to his parents, Ivy and Peter J. Klimek in Gackle, N.D. He was the younger of two brothers, himself and James L. Klimek.
Clifford moved to Omak in 1942 at the age of two with family and friends, including the Schmidt family, who were in search of job opportunities in the area. He graduated from Omak High School in 1958. In 1958 he enlisted in the U.S Army, and served four years stationed in Lawton, Okla. Clifford returned home to Omak in 1962 to marry the love of his life Patricia Hardman. Together Clifford and Patricia raised three children, Jeffrey G., Brett D., and Tanya K. Over the years Clifford poured his heart into his work and business'. From 1962 to 1980 Clifford ran a route for Meadowmoor Dairy delivering to the Methow, and Bridgeport and Pateros area. The Klimek's bought the dairy in 1980 and began distributing ice cream called "Country Fresh Ice Cream". In 1985 Klimek's Dairy became Klimek's Ice and the business expanded to Coulee City. The Klimek family delivered ice from the Coulee city area all the way up to the Canadian border.
In Clifford's free time he enjoyed being on the water fishing, even up until his last days. It didn't matter what lake or river, and what kind of fish, Clifford never turned down an opportunity to throw a line in the water. Clifford will always be remembered for his whistling and smiling, and enjoying chatting with everyone he knew, which is the whole Okanogan County. Clifford was also a dedicated Deacon to Faithful Baptist Church in Omak.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Tanya (Anthony) Castelda; sons, Brett Klimek, Jeffrey (Soni) Klimek; six grandchildren, Bradley Klimek, Michael Klimek (Colorado), Mariah (Brandon) Ray, Erin Klimek, Bryson Morris (Wenatchee), and Brenna Klimek (Spokane); and one great-grandson, Jep Klimek (Colorado).
Clifford is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim (James); and daughter-in-law, Laura Klimek.
Special thank you to Frontier Home Health and Hospice.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2010 at 1 :00 at Cornerstone Church, 328 Riverside Drive, Omak. A potluck is to follow.
