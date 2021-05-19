1960-2021
Craig Ronald Harper, 61, of Omak, Wash., passed away at his home May 3, 2021 of COVID. Craig was born Feb. 11, 1960 in Los Angeles, Calif., and was blessed to be adopted by Dave and Marjorie Harper two months later.
The Harper family moved to Omak when Craig was six years old. He graduated from Omak High School in 1979. His first job was delivering flowers for John’s Floral, in Okanogan, Wash. where he developed his lifelong love of flowers. Every year he would plant up flower baskets and adorn his porch and yard with Primroses, Hyacinths, and Dahlias. His next job was at Radio Shack. He loved electronics! Taking things apart and putting things back together was his thing, Mr. Fix it. After RadioShack folded it took him a few years to find his home with Floyd and Charlotte Covey at Covey’s. Where he became known as the “STIHL Man.” If he didn't have the answer to a question, he knew where to find it! After Floyd and Charlotte retired, he worked for North 40 for a few years.
As Craig aged, his battle with diabetes contributed to his feet problems and he developed a pronounced limp. In these last years, Craig's deteriorating health left him susceptible to the virus. He died in his sleep less than a week after being diagnosed with COVID. Craig is survived by his wife Patti; his children, Jayson and Linda; his parents, David Harper and Marjorie Harper; and his sisters, Danielle Harper, and Susie Wolff.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway St, Okanogan, WA, all are welcome! And please, please, please get vaccinated the health of our community depends on it.
