1934-2019
Curtis Paul Markham, 84, passed away May 24, 2019 at him home with his family. Paul was born Oct. 29, 1934 in Aurora, Ark. to William Curtis and Emo Jackson Markham. His family move to Omak, Wash. when Paul was 11 years old. He attended Omak Schools and graduated high school in 1952. After graduation, Paul and several friends enlisted in the U.S. Army together. Paul was sent to Korea where he spent 18 months. He was discharged on his twenty first birthday in 1955. Paul was very proud of his military service.
He met Madeleine Flieschman and they married in 1957. Paul worked at Biles-Coleman Lumber Company for 12 years, then worked for the Washington State Department of Transportation where he retired after 30 years as a heavy equipment operator.
Paul loved his family, and he enjoyed attending all sports activities his children and grandchildren participated in. He loved his dogs, which he called his friends and there were two sometimes three in the home.
Paul bowled, played horseshoes and pool over the years. He was on several leagues which he took pride in winning many trophies.
Paul is survived by his wife, Madeleine; daughters, Pam Short, Patty Markham and Paula (Dave) Phelps; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Kevin) Haeberle, Becki (Paul) Koehler, Jayson Short, Kellen Markham, Kinsey Markham-Traylor, Madeleine Phelps, Cassandra (Josh) Van Hover, and Emily Phelps; eight great-grandchildren, Paiton, Isabella and Lucas Haeberle, Carson and Allie Koehler, Ava Marie Markham, and Wyatt and Earl Van Hover; sister, Lucille Hurlbert; brother, Dale (Deanna) Markham; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by parents, and brother-in-law, Cecil Hurlbert.
A celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Okanogan Eagles with dinner at 3 p.m. Potluck of salads and desserts would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Frontier Hospice and Regency Rehabilitation Center.
