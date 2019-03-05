Dallyn Laroy Utecht passed away peacefully sleeping next to his mommy Jan. 6, 2019. He was born five weeks early Dec. 10, 2018 in Omak, Wash. to Cherre’ Utecht. Although he spent the first two weeks of his life gaining weight and strength at Sacred Heart Medical Center, he was able to come home on Christmas Eve, blessing the family with so much love and happiness.
Dallyn was the son of Cheree’ Utecht of Tonasket, Wash. He was the answer to his mother’s prayers, she awaited the day she got to meet her son with joyful expectations. During his short visit on earth, he enjoyed snuggles with Grandma Sally, playtime with Uncle Jason and long cuddles with Mommy. He was loved by everyone that met him and is going to be greatly missed.
Dallyn is survived by his mother, Cheree’ Utecht; grandmother, Sally Utecht; uncle Jason Utecht; great-grandfather, Bert Beeman; great-grandmother, Hazel Utecht; as well as numerous other uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Allen Utecht; great-grandmother, Gerry Beeman; and great-grandfather, Marvin Utecht.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at the Tonasket Cemetery with Lloyd Caton, officiating.
