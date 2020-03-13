Danny William Pierce

A son born with muscular dystrophy to William Scott Pierce and Bonnie Laura Pierce made his transition Oct. 30, 2019. Born in Wallace, Idaho and at age two moved to Eastern Washington and was raised in a farming community of Omak, Wash. He attended college in Spokane and Seattle before beginning his career in computer science. He worked for 20 years in the fields of: banking, aerospace, housing, Federal Courts and the Federal government before retiring. In retirement Danny traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada. He cared for his mother with Alzheimer's. He was very passionate about gay and lesbian (GLBTQI) human rights as well as the rights of the disabled. He served on many Commissions for the City of Portland, Multnomah County and the State of Oregon. A loving friend who is greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April, 11, 2020 at Gray's Landing Community Room, 0605 SW LOWELL ST. in Portland, OR. RSVP 503-729-1413
