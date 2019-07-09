1948-2019
David A Lindeblad, 70, died from cancer May 17, 2019 in Omak, Wash. He left behind a wife, Elizabeth Fry, and daughter, Mary M. Lindeblad-Fry. They married June 22, 1985.
He was born Dec. 7, 1948. Dave grew up in Spokane, Wash. with his parents, Twila Anderson Lindeblad Rees (deceased), and Malvin Lindeblad (deceased). He also had a stepfather, Art Rees (deceased). He is survived by his siblings, Jim Lindeblad (Jean), John Lindeblad (Mary), Jerry Skalet, Gary Lindeblad (Kris), and Maryanne Lindeblad (Kevin Krueger). He spent his summers in North Dakota with his grandparents, Andy and Martha Anderson.
Dave graduated from North Central High School in 1967, and Eastern Washington University in 1971. He later received a master’s in education history from EWU. He completed the courses for a Leadership in Education doctorate at Gonzaga University.
Dave spent two years in VISTA at the Puerto Rican Community Center in New London, Connecticut. He then worked at Opportunities Industrialization Center in Spokane.
In 1978 he moved to Omak to teach at Wenatchee Valley College at Omak, and received tenure. He was also Dean for 15 years, and then returned to teaching. He taught Political Science, History, Philosophy and Communications. He impacted many students and was greatly appreciated as a teacher and mentor. He championed the Omak Campus in many ways and was awarded Wenatchee Valley College’s Faculty Member of the Year in 2012.
He was diagnosed with Myeloid Dysplasia Syndrome in August 2017, received treatment at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and went into remission until February 2018 when he relapsed and was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was treated in Omak.
He chaired the Omak Chamber of Commerce two years in a row. He also chaired and later was a member of the boards for the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus and the Performing Arts Center. Also Dave was on board of Okanogan County Historical Society and was a long-time member of the Okanogan Flyfishing Club. Flyfishing was his passion and he introduced many people to it. He asked that his epitaph be “Bon Vivant and Fisherman.”
He was a dedicated life-long Democrat. He never had a hard word for anyone. He influenced many to continue with their educations.
There will be a gofundme site created for a book fund for students at Wenatchee Valley College at Omak.
The Community Rosary for Dave will be at 7 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Omak Long House. Dinner will follow. The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Omak Long House. Breakfast will precede the Mass. Internment will be at the Hall Creek Cemetery in Inchelium, Wash. after Mass.
Precht-Harris Nearents Chapel of Omak is handling the funeral arrangements.
