1960-2019
David Banka, 59, of Oroville, Wash. died at home Dec. 28, 2019.
David was born in Tonasket, Wash. on October 21, 1960 to his parents Henry and Angela Banka. David started school in Oroville, then promptly moved to Reardan for the rest of grade school and middle school. The family came back to Oroville where David completed his high school education in 1978. In 1980 David joined the U.S. Navy, he enjoyed his travels abroad and served until 1985 when he was honorably discharged. David loved guns and refurbishing the stocks. He had various janitorial jobs, including 27 years at Hometown Pizza. David spent the last two years caring for his Dad at night and is much loved and missed.
David is survived by his father, Henry Banka; and his sister, Loris Banka. He is preceded in death by his mother; sister; aunts; uncles; and grandparents.
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.
