David Eugene Brown passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, after a long battle with brain cancer and a short battle with pancreatic cancer. His passing was peaceful, in the home he built, surrounded by four generations of his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his four children, Chris, Beth, Rebecca and Megan, their families; his siblings, Henry, Norman and Juanita, and their families. Dave was born in Bremerton, Wash. Dec. 23, 1952 to Roy and Iyres Brown.
He lived his life as an adventure. After graduating from Kitsap High School, he moved to Alaska and followed his passion for skydiving-completing over 250 jumps. Then he returned to Washington and began logging in the woods around Conconully. The next chapter of his adventure started when he met the love of his life, Kathy. They were married in January 1976 and soon after welcomed their first-born Chris. During his years as a contractor, Dave worked on and built the homes of many Okanogan County community members - including his own his skill, vision, and attention to detail set him apart as a master craftsman. Dave always put his family first. He worked hard and made the most of his time off. Family vacations consisted of loading the kids - and llamas - into the green Volkswagen van and heading off into the wilderness. Together they would hike mountains, enjoy views, go fishing, glissade snow fields, hunt morels, and partake in all manner of family adventures. In addition to their love of nature, David and Kathy also instilled the importance of hard work in their children. All the children completed college degrees and went on to become successful adults. Kathy and the family would like to say thank you to Mid-Valley Hospital {Kathy’s employer} for their understanding as she stayed home to care for Dave. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage memorial gifts to be given in Dave’s name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. The family has been so blessed and encouraged by these organizations.
There will be a memorial celebration open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the family home on Conconully Road. Anyone who would like to celebrate this amazing man’s life with the family is welcome. Please bring your “Dave story” to participate in a time if reminiscing.
Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel is in care of the arrangements. In loving memory of Dave Brown, wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. You are loved and will be greatly missed.
