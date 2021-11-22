1989-2021
Dayla Jo (Johnson) Chase, 32, of Omak, Wash. fought as hard as she could but sadly passed away too soon at the University of Washington Medical Center after complications of a medical procedure. (NOT COVID)!
Dayla was born in Omak Aug. 29, 1989, to Danna Grooms, and in 1999 she got the father she always wanted when her mom met Larry Grooms. Dayla spent all her life in Omak where she graduated in 2008. As a child she was active in ballet and soccer but as she grew, she became involved in softball, volleyball, basketball, and bowling. Her biggest joy was being at the ocean, camping and spending time with her family.
In 2015 she met the love of her life, Justin Chase. They were married April 29, 2017 where she was also blessed with two beautiful daughters she considered her own.
Dayla is survived by her husband, Justin; daughters, Andrea and Samantha; parents, Danna and Larry Grooms; grandparents, Dorothy "Mamaw" Cornwell, Elda Grooms, Ann Wold and Rick Chase; brother, Kody (Whitney); sister, Jordan (Tommy); mother-in-law, Carol; father-in-law, David (Rachel); brother-in-law, Jordan; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.
Dayla fought many tough battles and when she did it was with strength, dignity and one great attitude. She will always be remembered for her big, beautiful smile.
Services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Precht-Harrison Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway St, Okanogan, W, followed with the final resting place at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Dayla's celebration of life and dinner will immediately follow at the Omak Elks. The family asks that you please bring stories, memories and especially Dayla's famous fashion...a smile. This will be a potluck style dinner and anything you can bring will be greatly appreciated.
