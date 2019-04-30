Dean Calvin Buzzard

August 21, 1949 – March 23, 2019
Dean Buzzard, 69, a lifelong resident of Okanogan Valley, passed away after complications during heart surgery. He was the third of five children born to Stanley and Sadie (Covey) Buzzard.
Dean was a self-made man and a respected horse and cattleman. Throughout his life, he was involved in rodeo and roping, as well as racing, raising, training, and selling horses. He enjoyed the outdoors and flying airplanes, but what he valued most in life was his wife, kids, and grandkids. He was a great example to his kids, teaching them the importance of hard work and honesty. Later in his life, one of Dean’s greatest joys was ranching alongside his son, Riley.
Dean is survived by his wife, Arra Sue; his five children, Vanessa (Chris) Marcolin, Yvette (Kirk) Hopkins, Sammi Buzzard, Andrea (Marc) Eylar, and Riley (Kate) Buzzard; his eight grandchildren, Macharra Richter, Abby Philleo, Jackson Eylar, Trey Hopkins, Wiley Philleo, Skye Hopkins, Cash Eylar, and Calvin Marcolin; as well as his four sibling,s Baynard Buzzard, Ruth (Dennis) Williams, Boyd (Cozette) Buzzard, and Shellee (Don) Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pa, as he was warmly called by his family, will be deeply missed and forever loved.
At Dean’s request, there will be no services.
Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel and the Okanogan County Crematory of Okanogan are caring for the arrangements.
