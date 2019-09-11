1942-2019
Delene Namona (Dykes) Leach passed away Aug. 31, 2019 at Canterbury Inn in Longview, Wash. at the age of 77.
She was born March 15, 1042 to John Dykes Jr. and Gladys Fern (Hall) Dykes in Okanogan, Wash., where she was raised. She returned to Omak, Wash. to become her parents’ caregiver when they needed her help. She had just moved to Kelso, Wash. to spend time with her family living there.
Delene is survived by brothers, Norval and Noel Dykes; children, Chandra Hite and Gary Leach; grandchildren, Jessica and Jennifer Wilks and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Delene will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway St., Okanogan. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens.
Delene will be missed, remembered and loved by her family and friends.
