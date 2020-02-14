1929-2020
Delores "Dee" F. Ervin, 90, of Omak, Wash passed away Feb. 9, 2020. She was born Aug. 26, 1929 to William and Stella Koller in Mott, N.D.
Delores attended school in Wenatchee, Carlton and Twisp. She attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing and Gonzaga University, graduating in 1950. She worked as a nurse for 38 years in Chelan, Pasco, Kennewick, Richland and Omak.
In 1950, she married Robert "Bob" Ervin. Together they had four children, Mike, Jeff, Pam and Christopher.
She enjoyed reading, exercising and volunteering to help others.
Delores is survived by a sister, Kathy Roush of Las Vegas, Nev.; three children, Mike (Sandy) Ervin, of Omak; Jeff (Joleen) Ervin, of Omak; and Pam (Jeff) Lorz, of Tonasket; seven grandchildren Jill Patrick, Todd Ervin, Josh Ervin, Phillip Ervin, Miesha Phillips, Tyler Phillips, and Daley Ervin; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son Christopher; and sister, Irene Skylstad.
A rosary will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, and her life will be celebrated at mass at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Our Lady of the Valley church 2511 Elmway, Okanogan, WA. PrechtHarrison-Nearents Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
CELEBRATE MY LIFE
If I have left some love along the way, it is yours to keep and savor. I am only saddened by those I may
have hurt or seemed not to care about and for this I ask them to forgive me.
To all the people I have passed along the way, I wish them peace, love, sunshine and happiness.
To my beloved children and families; LOVE AND CARE FOR EACH OTHER ALWAYS.
