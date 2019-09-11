Delores E. Brothers

1918-2019
Delores was born May 31, 1918, to Gus and Alma Nelson at the family farmhouse in Kent, Wash. She was the first of five children and was joined later by siblings, Kenny, Bud, Don and Marilyn. Delores grew up in the University District of Seattle and graduated from Roosevelt High School. On June 21, 1939, she married Jack Raymond Brothers and began their family of three boys, Steven, Jack and Dennis. She was a wonderful mother who was always there for her boys, setting a good example with her strong work ethics, determination and positive attitude.
In the early 1960’s Delores spent months drawing up the blueprints for her first new house overlooking Lake Meridian. The house was finished in 1964 and was her home until she moved to Tonasket, Wash., in 2009.
Delores’ willing smile and great sense of humor never diminished throughout her 101 years. She was a master at “one-liner” quips and was not above “pulling pranks” on family or friends. A first-time visitor to their home, for instance, found it a little difficult to chew the rubber egg she had put in his egg sandwich. And when her neighbors were to return from a month of vacation, Delores (then a real estate agent) put a “sold” banner on their house and parked an old Buick in their driveway. The neighbors were so stunned they drove right past their own driveway!
Her love for her family was Delores’ greatest attribute. There was no compromising where family was concerned. For over 20 years, she and Jack hosted the extended family’s Christmas dinners, preparing a holiday feast for 40 or more relatives.
Delores passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Castle Rock, Wash. She is survived by sons, Steven, Jack, and Dennis; her sister, Marilyn Carstenson; brother, Ken Nelson; grandchildren, Kenny Catone, Kim Larsen, Linda Alberts, and Maggie Buckley, and nine great-grandchildren. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Alma; her husband of 62 years, Jack, and two brothers, Bud and Don.
A special heartfelt thank you to Delores’ granddaughter, Kim Larsen, her husband, Rick, and their entire family for the loving care they so graciously gave her in her final years.
A memorial service will be at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 Southeast 240th, Kent, WA 98042, Shelter Hut #4. You are invited to join the family immediately after the service to celebrate Delores’s life with pictures and food at the Tahoma Hall, located at 23806 190th SE, Kent (around the corner from the cemetery). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Edline-Yahn & Covington Funeral Chapel.
