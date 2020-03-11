1940-2020
On March 5, 2020, our beloved mother, nana, sister, and friend, Dessie Estelle Bolinger, joined the angels above. She was born Dec. 18, 1940 in Bangor, Maine, to Glenmore Percy Webster and Doris Marie Legasse. She later moved out west as a young "Navy brat" where she met her first husband, Sam Noel. On June 23, 1957, Samuel Ross Noel, was born. In the fall of 1959, she met the love of her life, Pete Bolinger, whom she married on March 12, 1960. They went on to have four children, Dori, Greg, Ross and Cathi, whom she considered her pride and joy. Her and her family lived in Puyallup, Wash. before moving to Methow in 1966. She worked in the apple industry, Crane Orchards, and then Methow Packers. She later became a certified LPN, working at the Brewster hospital. She loved being a nurse and being able to help people.
While she loved the Methow Valley, she lived in various locations before settling down in Omak, Wash., where she eventually became the owner and operator of Lucky Jo's Restaurant and Lounge. In September 2018, she decided she wanted another adventure, and moved to Savannah, Tenn. where she lived with her son, Greg and his wife, Terrie.
Her most precious "hobby" was her children and then the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that followed. She also enjoyed her flowers, dancing, reading, traveling, baking, sewing, camping, and of course "Gun Smoke."
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; her parents, Glenmore Percy and Doris Marie Webster; her son, Sammy Noel; her "Auntie" Arlene Webster; as well as other family members back East. She is survived by the father of her children, Peter R. Bolinger; her four children, Dori Batson (Shane Randall), of Fernwood, Idaho, Greg (Terrie) Bolinger, of Savannah, Tenn., Ross Bolinger, of Methow, Wash., and Cathi (Kenny) Reed, of Omak; her sister, Arlene of Washington; as well as other family members back East. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dereck, Danielle, Diana, Josh, Cody, Jacob, Ashland, Shyla, Lacey, Christopher, Brittany and Tyler; as well as 18 great grandchildren; and one soon to be great-great-grandchild.
Per Mom's wishes she will be laid to rest at the Methow Cemetery on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 12 noon. A Celebration of Life potluck will follow immediately after at the Methow Community Center in Methow, WA. In lieu of flowers, mom would love it if you sent a donation in her name, to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
