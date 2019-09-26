1937-2019
Don E. Michelsen, 82, of Omak, Wash. peacefully passed away at home Sept. 23, 2019, after a short but fierce battle with brain cancer.
Don was born in Omak to Kermit Michelsen and Pauline (Wagner) Michelsen April 2, 1937. He graduated from Omak High School in 1956. After High School Don enlisted in the Washington State National Guard and worked at the Standard Oil Company/Chevron distribution plant in Omak. Don and Joan were given the opportunity to buy the Company, which was renamed North Central Petroleum. He and Joan owned and operated the business until its sale in 2007.
On June 7, 1959, Don married Joan Hobart in Omak where they lived and raised their family. He enjoyed working, boating and water skiing on Omak Lake, many trips to Priest Lake, Idaho, skiing at The Loup, tending to his yard and ponds, and his dogs.
Don had a very strong work ethic. Work was what defined him. He firmly believed that any job worth doing was worth doing well. Even as recently as July of this year, he mentioned that he had retired too early. He retired at age 70, and truly missed going to work, every day thereafter.
Don was a past-President of the Omak Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Omak Elks Lodge, a member of Kiwanis for many years, and was an active member as an elder and deacon of the Community Presbyterian Church in Omak.
Don is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Dale of East Wenatchee, Wash; daughter, Sue PriceScott and son-in-law, Jeff Scott, of Yakima, Wash.; daughter, Camille and son-in-law, Jason Conley, of Gig Harbor, Wash.; grandchildren, Tenaa Wisemore, Stasha Reed, Colton Price, Bryson Michelsen, Paxton Michelsen, Conner Conley, Payton Michelsen, Lexi Conley, and Caden Conley; his brother, Bob Michelsen, of Omak; and his sister, Marlene (Michelsen) Ragland, of Sun City West, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Richard Benjamin of Omak; his dog, Ike; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Brian; and his sister, Janice Benjamin.
The Family wishes to thank Don's caregivers, especially Devan for her calming ways and compassionate care, Dr. Robert Weston, and the Frontier Hospice team for all the care provided to Don, during these last few weeks.
Visitation is scheduled for 6 pm. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at PrechtHarrison-Nearents, 2547 Elmway, Okanogan. The graveside committal ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 am., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Conconully Rd., Okanogan and a memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Community Presbyterian Church, 9 Birch St. S., Omak.
Donations can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
