Don-Scott Chelsey

Don-Scott Chesley passed away April 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with Early Onset Alzheimer’s. Scott was born April 12, 1951 to Don and Mildred Dennis Chesley in Bremerton, Wash. He grew up in Burnett, Wash. He graduated from White River High School, where he was active in FFA. He served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam war. Scott met the love of his life, Delora Duncan, in 1999 and they were married that year. Always the tease, Scott loved to make others laugh and will be remembered for his laughter and smiles. Scott retired from Franz Bakery in 2005 and soon wanted to follow his dream to live closer to nature and great fishing holes. They moved to the Tonasket area to achieve that dream. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed sitting and looking at the hills around his home. Scott became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1975 and was active and always willing to serve. His greatest joy was his family and spending any time he could with any of them.
He is survived by his wife, Delora, Tonasket, Wash.; is children, JoDeen (John) Baker, Omak, Wash., Dustin Chesley, of Enumclaw, Wash., Sara (Jesse) Hargrave, of Bonney Lake, Wash., Angie (Taylor) Smith, of Yelm, Wash.; seven grandsons; and two granddaughters. Scott was the fifth of six children and is survived by his siblings, Linda Lee, of Orofino, Idaho, Mike (Gretchen) Chesley, of Port Hadlock, Wash., Dave Chesley, of Tonasket, Karin (Larry) Dawson, Aberdeen, Wash., and Mollie (Dave) Patterson, of Eatonville, Wash. He also was fortunate to have an additional very special friend and brother, Doug (Nita) Cutright, of Federal Way, Wash. He was preceded in death by one grandson.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 910 Engh Rd., Omak Wash. Viewing prior to services from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Military honors prior to interment at the Tonasket Cemetery. The family expresses gratitude to Dr. Paul Lacey and the Staff at North Valley Hospital for their tender care of Scott in his final days. A Celebration of Life will be at a future date on the coast.
Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.