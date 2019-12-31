1934-2019
Donald “Don” Edward Fowler died Dec. 10, 2019, in Spokane, Wash. He was born in Kimberly, Idaho on July 1, 1934 to Robert and Velma Fowler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Lou Fowler; one stepson; and all his brothers and sisters. He is survived by two children, three step-children; 27 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Don loved the outdoors, whether it was farming or ranching, which he was great at. Probably his greatest pleasure, at least early in life was in the saddle of his favorite horse with his 03 Springfield (which he fondly called ‘Old Meat in the Pot’) in its scabbard and a string of pack mules in tow. He could spend weeks in the backcountry of Idaho with his lifelong hunting partner going after elk, deer, moose, and fish.
This old farmer was a practical man, he could get by with little. He built a lot of his own farm machinery or kept his old stuff running himself. Any farm or ranch land he worked was in better shape having had him produce on it.
Don was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1956. He spent most of his time in the service, in Germany, training scout dogs. It was there that he took up skiing and later built a small ski tow in Winchester Idaho, where friends and family would gather.
He requested no service, not that he didn’t have faith, but that he didn’t want a fuss made over him.
Not too long before his death he said he had had a good life although simple and not overly exciting. That’s the kind of man he was, never to draw attention to himself, but those close to him knew the truth, he had a full and exciting life and touched the hearts and minds of many people. Dad, you will be greatly missed by all, enjoy the happy hunting grounds where the game is plenty, and the snow isn’t up to the horse’s belly.
