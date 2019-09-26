Donald Marvin Jones, son of Marvin and Madeline Jones, passed away peacefully at Central Washington Hospital, in Wenathcee, Wash. due to a recent illness, surrounded by his family. He was raised in Omak, Wash. and attended Omak High School graduating with the class of 1978. Don played football, track, swim team and was active in Ski Club. He loved downhill skiing. You couldn’t grow up in the Jones Family and not love downhill skiing at the Loup Loup.
In 1978-79, Don attended Spokane Community College specializing in Cabinetry making. Woodworking was a lifelong interest. Don was a handyman, he could fix anything for his family and anyone else who asked him. His hobbies were furniture making, organizing his shop which he was proud of, and working in his yard and tending his grapes. He enjoyed watching Seahawks and Gonzaga on T.V. and meeting his friends for coffee. Don loved his dogs, Lizzy and Bella. They will miss him dearly and have gone to very loving Homes.
For many years, Don worked for his father at Marv’s Buster Brown and Marv’s Shoes and Menswear and later Dick’s Furniture and Don Kruse Electric. He had made so many lifelong friends because of his work. Don’s family was very special to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Madeline Jones. He is survived by his sisters, Nancy (Dennis) Carlton, Janice (Steve) Fitzgerald and Kelly Brantner. He was a proud uncle of Drew (Karrie) Carlton of Omak and Caitlin (Graydon) Todd, Keegan (Katy) Fitzgerald and Devin Fitzgerald all of San Diego, Calif.; great nephews, Dillon Carlton and Desmon Carlton; and great nieces, Kassidy Carlton and Kamdin Carlton. He is also survived by cousins, Sheila Hunt, Cathy Peek and Alan Peek.
Don was a wonderful brother and survived growing up with three sisters. He will be so very missed. A private family memorial service was held on August 30, 2019.
