Doris Helen Hermanson Wood

1935-2022
Dorie as she has been lovingly known by for much of her life passed away peacefully Sept. 12, 2022, at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, Wash. with her daughter, Ann by her side.
Dorie was born March 29, 1935, in Okanogan, Wash. She was raised in Okanogan and attended Okanogan schools, graduating in 1953. She continued to be a loyal Okanogan Bulldog fan through and through for the remainder of her life.
She married her junior high sweetheart Louis Wood Nov. 3, 1956. They made their home in Okanogan and raised three children. The Wood’s family was known for being involved with church, family-oriented activities, and service to help those that may be less fortunate.
Dorie was a registered nurse for 30 plus years giving comfort and care to all that those she encountered. She was often called on for different service capacities and made it her mission to serve her beloved community even as she became less mobile.
For many years, friends and family were treated every Easter with her famous Hot Cross Buns and all waited patiently for that moment when Dorie knocked on their door. The rolls were delicious and beautiful; a recipient could feel the love that she was giving in that morsel of heavenly taste and the generosity of her heart. Dorie also loved to sew quilts for family, friends, and others, again showing her generous spirit giving to others through the years.
Family was Dorie’s truest passion. She worked diligently to raise her children with strong bonds and unconditional love. She continued as her grandchildren were born, always staying connected and relevant in their lives. Her great grandchildren have many memories like those before them, that their great grandmother was and will always be remembered as a wonderful lady and soul.
She never hesitated in her support or kindness. Many lives have been touched and are better with having Dorie in their lives.
“To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.” – Thomas Campbell
Dorie is survived by her three children, Dan (Cathy) Wood, of Omak, Chris (Cindy) Wood, of Spokane, Wash. and Ann (Todd) Featherly, of Okanogan; six grandchildren, Eric (Jennifer) Wood, Ryan (Kendra) Wood, Josh (Christine) Wood, Matt (Kayla) Featherly, Nick Wood, Megan (Cole) Tupling; and great-grandchildren, Joe, Cohen, Tyce, Brady, Carson, Cameron, Laini, McKenna, Jaxson, Gracie, and Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Wood, her parents and a brother.
A service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the Okanogan Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 429 W. Oak St., Okanogan, WA
Those wishing to pay tribute to Dorie may do so by donating in her name to the Okanogan Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
