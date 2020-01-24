1933-2020
Doris V. Richardson, 86, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Wash. with her son and daughter by her side.
She was born in Tonasket, Wash. to Romeo and Madge Sasse on Aug. 8, 1933. Mom graduated from Tonasket High School in 1951. She married Don Richardson in 1952 and continued to live in Tonasket until 1973 when they moved to Okanogan, Wash.
Mom worked in the apple warehouses until retirement. She also volunteered at the Okanogan Eagles organizing and cooking wonderful dinners and other events. Having never learned to read music Mom played the accordion and organ by ear. She only had to hear a tune and then could play it. At fifteen Mom started playing with the 49er’s, a local country band.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; her brother and sister-in-law, Irving and Margie Sasse.
Her survivors are her son, Robert (Donna) Richardson, of Sand Springs, Okla.; and daughter, Ronda (David) Rendon, of Olympia, Wash. Also surviving are five grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild due in September; two nephews; and three nieces.
We would also like to thank mom’s best friend Kay Corn for her love and care for our mom, we will be forever grateful.
No services will be held at Mom’s request. We love you Mom. We’ll see you on the other side.
