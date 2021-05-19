1925-2020
Dorothy Mae (Schneider) Philmon was born to George and Helen Schneider Aug. 14, 1925 in Withrow, Wash. and left this world to be with her Lord and Savior, Oct. 28, 2020 at Mid-Valley Hospital, in Omak, Wash. Dorothy was raised on the south half of the Colville Indian Reservation on her parents’ homestead. She was the third eldest of ten children. Dorothy milked the cows and cut and raked hay alongside her brothers. This was a rugged way of life, farming without any modern-day equipment. Her favorite, and quite possibly only, thing she liked about living there was the homemade ice cream they would make. She rode her horse, “Ironsides”, to collect the ice for her mother from the ice caves. In her teen years she and her sister, Helen, rented a room in town so they could attend Okanogan High School.
Dorothy married Edward Leo Moomaw, in 1943 in Okanogan, Wash., and they welcomed their daughter, Janice Elaine in 1945. They spent the next couple of years in the Loomis, Wash. area. Dorothy worked to support her young daughter in the record department of Montgomery Ward, in Omak.
In 1954, Dorothy married Jack Boyd Figlenski in Omak and they welcomed their daughter, Sandra Lee in 1955. Dorothy worked for Coast-to-Coast when it was on Omak’s Main Street. Dorothy went on to work at the Okanogan Pharmacy in Okanogan, working for her sister and brother-in-law, Frank and Polly Truax. Dorothy was a member of the bowling league, on the Okanogan Pharmacy Team. She was also a longtime member of the Okanogan Valley Boots and Saddles Club. Dorothy loved horses and enjoyed horseback riding. Jack and Dorothy packed into the Pasayten Wilderness with Gene Curtis, one year.
Dorothy married Larry Ray Philmon, in 1983, at Okanogan. She continued to work at the drug store until her retirement. Dorothy and Larry enjoyed camping with the Good Sam’s Club and traveling to spend time with their children and grandchildren. They took several trips to Louisiana to visit Larry’s family. Dorothy was a wonderful cook, excellent seamstress, knitter and enjoyed crocheting doilies as well.
Her daughters were the lover of her life. She was always proud of them, and all of her grandchildren and always shared their latest accomplishments with her friends and other family members. Dorothy aged gracefully and could always pass for a much younger version for herself. She had turned 95 in August and you would never have known.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents, George and Helen Schneider; siblings, Pauline Truax, infant brother, Edward Anthony, Marilyn Asmussen, Phyllis Beckwith, Helen Buzzard, Joseph Schneider, and Jim Schneider. She is survived by her children, Jan Brian, of Palisades, Wash. and Landry (Larry) Hendrickson, of Cathlamet, Wash.; grandchildren, Julie (Bud) Streeter, Shawn Biram (deceased), of Palisades, Kara (Paul) Borden, of Vancouver, Wash. and Kali (Jonathan McClung) Hendrickson, of Poulsbo, Wash.; great-grandchildren, Shelby (Taylor) McDonald, of Palisades, Brock (Miranda) Streeter, of Moses Lake, Wash., Kelsey Streeter, of Palisades, and Kiley (Taylor) Duby, of Arizona; great-great-grandchildren, Skylee and Aubree Boren, Denim Duby, Stella Streeter and MacCray McDonald; sisters, Lois Beeman, of Chelan, Wash. and Penny Neely, of Omak; and step-children, Sharon Holland, Dennis Philmon, Dianna Michaels, and Leslie Philmon, and their families.
We want to thank her niece, Connie Friebus and Bill Tugaw; her nephew, Joe Truax, niece, Annette Simmons and sisters, Lois Beeman and Penny Neely; because without them Dorothy could not have lived at home until her death.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, Okanogan City Cemetery.
