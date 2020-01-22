Douglas ‘Doug’ Bell

Douglas ‘Doug’ Paul Bell, 69, passed away in his sleep Jan. 4, 2020 at home in Tonasket, Wash. He was born Feb. 25, 1950 to Earl Bernard and Marion (Langdon) Bell in San Pedro, Calif.
Graduating from San Pedro High School in 1968, he married Elaine Jacobelly and raised three daughters and a son in San Pedro. He started checking on the docks as a K-Card at the same time and, in 1969, joined the ILWV Local 63 and worked as a marine clerk in Los Angeles harbor for forty-six years until retiring in 2014 and moving to Washington.
In 2004, he married Denyce, adding her two children to his family. He loved his family, music, cars, Nascar, basketball, get-togethers with family and friends and observing nature, always looking up at the sky or down at the Earth and sea.
His father, mother and brothers, Bernard and Greg preceded him in death. Doug is survived by his wife Denyce; sisters, Gina, Debbie, Barbara, and Cathy; brothers, Dave and Bobby; daughters, Brandi, Stevie, Nikki and Vienna; sons, Cecil and Jeremiah; grandchildren, Dustyn, Heather, Emma, Corey, Andrew Jr., Jacob, Alexys, and Indie; many nieces and nephews.
A loving, funny, kind man, smiling and joking through life, he will be deeply missed. At his request, no services will be held. He only asked to be remembered with a smile.
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.
