1956-2019
Douglas Halley Martin, 63, of Omak, Wash., passed away in Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Wash. Dec. 11, 2019 after a courageous battle for his life.
Doug was born In Omak May 1, 1956 to Halley and Arlene Martin. He attended Omak High School, ran track and field and played basketball. He worked with his father, Halley, at the family business, Martin's Machine Shop and later with his brother, Mark, at Martin's Mufflers. He was a talented welder and fabricator but also loved the art of it, creating many beautiful pieces. He could fix anything! Doug also worked on bridges, the Naval satellite on Oahu, Hawaii, at the Seattle airport repairing the tram tunnels and the steel yard in Taft, Calif. After hip surgery in 2007, Doug could no longer work on the concrete floors at the shop, instead, he was home helping with the daily chores and being there for his parents and his Aunt Orvilla.
Doug was an avid hunter and loved to fish! He was also an excellent gardener. One of his most favorite things to do was sail with his dear friends, Loren and Nancy Schaller. Cross country skiing on Omak Mountain under a full moon was also something he truly enjoyed with his friends and wife. He also loved "sky fishing" with his kites. He had many, many lake adventures with his daughters! He was a kind, compassionate, generous man with a heart of gold and he loved helping people. Doug loved animals of all kinds, especially his two little dogs and children flocked to him. To know him was to love him! Anyone that met him fell in love with his beautiful spirit and charm. He was the best Papa ever and adored each one of his grandchildren! Always making things fun for them. His family meant everything to him!
Doug married Debbie Perrault in 1974. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Kesha and Bonai. On Oct. 14, 1990, Doug married Cindie Riddick and although they were never able to have children, they together have loved their two daughters and six precious grandchildren.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Halley Martin; and an infant sister, Cara. He is survived by his wife, Cindie; his mother, Arlene; his two daughters and their husbands, Kesha (Bill) Metzler, Bonai (Carl) Brisendine all of Montana; his brother, Mark (Tina) and his sister, Lori, both of Omak; his six grandchildren, Savannah and Audrey Metzler, and Caleb, Julia, Tatum and Nathanael Brisendine; his step-son, Jason Romine (Sandie) and family; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, his aunts and uncles, Mac and Nita Mccallum and Del and Janet Smith; lots and lots of precious friends; and his two dogs, Minnie Lee and Belle Amie. Doug will be deeply missed by his family and those that loved him.
No services are planned. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Dyslexia Foundation, dyslexiafoundation.org.
