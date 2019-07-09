1922-2019
Edna Coppock, 96, long time Omak, Wash. resident and daughter of George and Lizzie French, was born Aug. 15, 1922 in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. and passed peacefully at Tuscany Cottage Adult Home in Malaga, Wash.
Edna grew up in Dillion, Mont. where she met her husband Clyde Coppock. They were married Nov. 30, 1938 in Butte, Mont. They moved to Omak in 1948 where they had an orchard on the Cherokee Road and later added an orchard on Duck Lake Road, where they eventually moved to. Edna enjoyed working in the garden, quilting, and canning. Edna had the remarkable ability to put together a meal that could feed an army in a moment’s notice. She was a founding member of the Omak Senior Center.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Coppock; her daughter, Vivian Bergstrom; sons, William Coppock and Richard Coppock; brothers, Perry French, Walter French, Edgar French, and Harry French; and sisters, Ruby Brown and Amy Cunningham.
She is survived by her brother, Luther French; sister, Nora Jean Simmons; seven grandchildren, Paul Coppock (wife, Denise), Cathy Laws, Craig Coppock (wife, Laurie), Don Coppock (wife, Lonni), Jason Bergstrom, Andrea Pederson (husband, Jeffrey), and Chris Coppock (wife, Julie); 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Omak United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are made by Precht Harrison Nearents Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that memorials be made to Omak United Methodist Church or the Omak Senior Center.
