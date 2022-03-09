Edwin Charles Wells, 72, of Okanogan, Wash., passed March 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family, friends, and pets.
Edwin was born to George Wells and Ann Wells (Erbeznik). He attended the single-room Duley Lake Schoolhouse. Ed also studied at Christ the King in Omak, Wash., and graduated Okanogan High School in 1967.
Upon graduation Ed embarked on his first of many adventures skipping the pond to London. He traveled through Europe and crossed to Africa via ferry to Morocco. Edwin hitch-hiked through Algeria to Tunisia and then flew to Cairo. As he happened to be traveling during the 6-Days War he found next-to-private tours of the empty temples, pyramids, and sites.
Edwin attended Gonzaga University in the late 1960’s studying biology and pre-medicine. Duty called him home to help his father run the Wells Cattle Ranch. He moved to his home overlooking the Columbia River where he spent the majority of his life.
Around 1975 Edwin met his wife Ann Minor. In October of 1985 they were engaged in Istanbul, Turkey. They married in October 1986 and remained so for the next 36 years until Ed’s death.
Edwin never retired from cattle ranching. Even through chemotherapy he helped brand cattle and worked on fence. Ed enjoyed cigars, bridge, scotch, and Pink Floyd. He was generous and kind but would vehemently argue politics at any chance he could. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ann; and siblings, Claudia, Dale and Janice. He is survived by his wife, Ann; twin sons, Phillip and Jordan; countless cousins; his cat, Persephone; and puppy, Stella.
A Rosary will be at 7:30 p.m., Friday March 11, 2022, at Our Lady of the Valley, 2511 Elmway St., Okanogan. His funeral will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Mission, Mission Rd., Omak. River Valley Funeral of Okanogan is caring for the arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.