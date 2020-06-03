1943-2020
Ervin McLean, 76, of Conconully, Wash., passed away at home peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
He was born on June 21, 1943, in Portland, Ore. Ervin was raised in Okanogan County and worked at Omak Plywood Mill for 37 years, followed by a job with U.S. Forest Service. He was married to Clovera McLean.
Ervin’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Ervin is survived by his wife, Clovera; and five children and their families, Curtis and his wife, Christi; Galena and her husband, Antonio; Amber; Mac; and Guy and his wife, Laurie and their son, Orion.
A graveside service for Ervin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Conconully Frontier, for family and close friends.
