Eugene Leslie Layton

March 5, 1932 to April 22, 2019
Eugene Layton, 87, mostly known as either Gene or Bunk has joined his sweet angel wife that he has always longed for since her passing in 2010.
Bunk was born to Lester and Ora Layton in Potlatch, Idaho. Bunk had five siblings to include four sisters and one brother: Wanda, Nona, Ester, Nadine and brother Gary. Bunk lost his father when he was seven years old, from there he attended many schools as his family looked for work around the PNW. Bunk began working in mills and in agricultural fields at a young age teaching him a work ethic that would develop him into an outstanding man, husband, father, brother, friend, citizen, and neighbor. At the young age of 17 Bunk went into the U.S. Navy where he found himself in the Korean war on a special task force that traveled on a naval vessel nicknamed the Galloping Ghost of the Korean Coast. Bunk suffered some combat injuries while in Korea that he dealt with throughout his life with few complaints ever heard. When Bunk returned from service, he married his childhood sweetheart, Reona Marie Englund, in March of 1951 where they shared 59 blessed years. Bunk and Renee had three children together, Guy, Debbie and Darla. They lived on a family farm in Rainier, Wash., while they raised the three kids. Bunk worked in the logging industry and pursued his entrepreneurial passions along the way in Rainier. They owned and operated a tavern, apartments, family farm and many rentals while holding full-time jobs and raising three children in Rainer. Bunk and Renee made many memories together as they were always community advocates and engaged in all facets of the communities in which they lived. Bunk and Renee then moved to Liberia, Africa for a few years where Gene was a manager of a large logging operation. Their time in Liberia Africa was a rich time with memories and new relationships. They were even invited to the Liberian Presidential palace for dinner in Monrovia. When they returned from Africa, Bunk and Renee then moved to Conconully, Wash., where they owned and operated Jacks RV Park for five years. Bunk was an avid outdoorsman, tinkerer, and collector of many things. He loved to make people laugh and was a terrific storyteller of his adventures with Renee. He was well known for his sound advice, leadership, and strength in all manners. Eugene, Gene, Bunk, Dad, and Papa will be greatly missed and often remembered for his incredible wit, positive attitude, smile, and loving presence as the patriarch of the family.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Reona Marie Layton; dad, Lester Layton; and mom, Ora Wilkinson. He is survived by his three children, Guy Layton and wife, Sherise Layton, of Conconully, Debbie Heymann and husband, John Heymann, of Yelm, Wash., and Darla Cirame and husband, Joe Cirame, of Omak, Wash. He is also survived by his five siblings, Wanda, Nona, Ester, Nadine, and Gary of the Port Orchard, Wash. area; four grandchildren, Rick Layton, of Okanogan, Wash., Ryan Layton, of Wenatchee, Wash., Billy Collins, of Wasilla, Alaska, and Jessie Collins, of Sherwood, Ore.; and 10 beloved great-grandchildren, Dakota, Darion, Brady, Ryanna, Landon, Logan, Collin, Reona, Jade, and Leonard.
Bunk is gone from our sight but forever in our hearts!!!!!
