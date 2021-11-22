Faith Antoinette Armstrong passed away peacefully into Christ’s loving arms Oct. 24 of this year. She is survived by five of her children, and preceded in death by her husband, Craig and her sons, Joel, and Timothy.
Faith was a woman of deep Christian beliefs and values, possessed an unmatched maternal love for her children, exemplified a strong work ethic, and sharing her blessings was second nature to her. She worked many years beside her husband, Craig, in their bee pollination business. She loved gardening, taking care of the property, harvesting the orchard, giving to others in charitable love and not least, nurturing her family.
The many wonderful aspects of Faith’s character can be summed up by these Bible verses in Proverbs 31: “Who can find a virtuous and capable wife: She is more precious than rubies. Her husband can trust her, and she will greatly enrich his life. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life… She gets up before dawn to prepare breakfast for her household and plan the day’s work... She is energetic and strong, a hard worker… She extends a helping hand to the poor and opens her arms to the needy… She is clothed with strength and dignity… When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness. She carefully watches everything in her household and suffers nothing from laziness. Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her: “There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all!”… A woman who fears the Lord will be greatly praised. Reward her for all she has done. Let her deeds publicly declare her praise.
Faith Armstrong will be remembered in her children’s hearts, and in the hearts of all who knew her for the selfless love and boundless kindnesses she bestowed on others. Thank you, dear God, for the gift of Mom you gave us!
