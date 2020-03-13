1929-2019
Former Tonasket, Wash. resident Florence Evelyn (Balch) Sicks, 90, died Dec. 15, 2019, in Bremerton, Wash.
Born to True and Hilda (Sund) Balch of Brinnon, Wash. on Feb. 6, 1929, Florence graduated from Quilcene High School.
Florence married David Sicks in 1969 and they enjoyed mountain climbing, hiking, skiing, kayaking and raising sheep at their Double Six Ranch on Anderson Hill in Silverdale. She was an accomplished spinner, knitter, crocheter and weaver. In 2000, Florence and Dave Sicks moved from Silverdale to Tonasket where they built a log home in the Aeneas Valley. They were active in the Tonasket Community United Church of Christ. After Dave’s death, she moved to Yakima, Wash. and then to Port Orchard, Wash. with her daughter Julianne.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Randy and Gregory Coomes; and daughter, Shauneen Wheeler. She is survived by daughter, Julianne Gregerson (Miguel Soto); stepchildren, Sherri Sicks Masterson, Randy Sicks and Shana Sicks; grandchildren, Justina Price (Alfredo Chiquito), Trista Soto, Gregory Soto (Sierra Morales), and Mackenzie Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Sofia Zamarripa and Olivia Zamarripa; son-in-law, Jim Wheeler; sisters, Beverly Blair and Trula Knudson; and many nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to Olympic Mountain Rescue, P.O. Box 4244, Bremerton, WA 98312.
The memorial service has been postponed to a later date.
