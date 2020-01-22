Frank ‘Dude’ Fry

1938-2020

Frank “Dude Fry, 82, of Omak, Wash., was born Jan. 17, 1938 at the Nespelem Agency, Nespelem, Wash., to Margaret Quilochin Fry and Clarence Miller Fry. He passed away Jan. 18, 2020 in Omak at Mid-Valley Hospital.

Catholic funeral mass will be said for him by Father Jake Morton of the St. Joseph Church/St. Mary’s Mission at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at the Omak Longhouse. A dinner will follow. Thereafter, he will be buried at the Hall Creek Cemetery in Inchelium, Wash.

Funeral arrangements are the responsibility of Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway St, Okanogan, WA 98840.

He requested no flowers, and that any donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

