Fred Jack "Bud" Alma

1929-2019
Bud Alma passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2019 at Welcome Home Villa in Omak, Wash.
Bud was born June 13, 1929 in Issaquah, Wash. to Fredrick and Lillian Alma. He quit school in the eighth grade and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1946. He served as an engineer aboard the USS Tarawa and the USS Windham Bay until 1951.
Bud then went to work as a firefighter with the Seattle Fire Department in 1954 and retired in 1978.
Bud eventually made his way to Okanogan County to live out his retirement years. He was a social man who loved to fish and hunt.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Lillian; two brothers, William and Robert; and daughter, Pamela.
We wish to thank the special people from Hospice and Welcome Home Villa for their wonderful care.
Services for Bud will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Conconully Church. Dessert will be served after the ceremony.
