Gail Anderson of Oroville, Wash. passed away May 27, 2020 peacefully at home. She was the co-owner/operator of Sun Cove Resort on Wannacut Lake for 22 years. She is survived by her husband, Brian of 46+ years; two sons, Greg, of Orting, Wash. and Doug, of Arlington, Wash., three grandchildren; one great-grandson; two brothers; and two sisters.
At her request, no services will be held. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.
