Gail Kuehne, 86, of Keller, Wash. passed away peacefully Sunday morning Aug. 22, 2021 in Spokane, Wash.

Gail’s services are as follows: Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, a visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7p.m. at Strate Funeral Home, 329 E. Grand Coulee Ave., Grand Coulee, WA.

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Keller Community Center in Keller, WA. Graveside Services will follow at the Keller Community Cemetery.

Gail’s full obituary will be published at a later date.

Strate Funeral Home of Grand Coulee, WA is caring for Gail’s family.

Memories and expressions of caring may be shared at http://www.stratefuneral.com.”

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.