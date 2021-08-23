Gail Kuehne, 86, of Keller, Wash. passed away peacefully Sunday morning Aug. 22, 2021 in Spokane, Wash.
Gail’s services are as follows: Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, a visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7p.m. at Strate Funeral Home, 329 E. Grand Coulee Ave., Grand Coulee, WA.
Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Keller Community Center in Keller, WA. Graveside Services will follow at the Keller Community Cemetery.
Gail’s full obituary will be published at a later date.
Strate Funeral Home of Grand Coulee, WA is caring for Gail’s family.
Memories and expressions of caring may be shared at http://www.stratefuneral.com.”
