1946-2019
Gail Marie Bryant, 73, died June 12, 2019 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Wash. She was born March 23, 1946 in Mount Vernon, Wash. to Louise and Gerald Hansen. When she was a toddler, her family moved to Omak, Wash. where she grew up. After high school, she married and had a daughter, Deborah, who gave her two grandchildren. She moved to the coast and was remarried to Jerry Bryant.
Gail had a life-long love of horses. She bought her first horse with money she made as a car hop when she was 16. She showed horses and eventually became a horse breeder and produced many champions. Her love of animals was always evident in the many she gave a home to over the years.
She was quick to laugh, loved her family, and made friends easily. She is survived by her grandchildren, Amber Gomez and Christopher Jeanerette; her brother and sister, Gerald (Marty) Hansen Jr. and Jan Hansen.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Sons of Norway, 2711 Oaks Ave. Everett. As was her wish, her ashes will be scattered on the ranch where her father grew up in the Cameron Lake area near Omak.
