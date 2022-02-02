Gail Noreen Hogan

1948-2022
Gail Hogan passed away Jan. 24, after a 15-month battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Chicago, Ill. to Bert and Lucille Hogan. Gail spent her first 12 years in Illinois, surrounded by a large family before her parents moved to Los Angeles in 1960. In 1974, Gail came north to Tonasket, where she met her husband-to-be, Tim Bowles. Gail and Tim spent the next 47 years at their home in the Siwash Creek area. Gail loved her flowers, gardens, cats and dogs, and countless friends and the Barter Faire Family. She was a founder of the Tonasket Co-Op, The Community Cultural Center, and Roots Mountain Reggae Festival. Gail was loved and treasured by many, many people. She will be greatly missed. May you ride the heavens bathed in everlasting love, Gail. A memorial will happen later in the year.
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.