1947-2019
On Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, Gary Gene Sanderson, husband, father and long-time rancher in Grand Coulee, Wash., passed away at the age of 72. Gary was born Feb. 19, 1947 in Coulee Dam, Wash. to Donald “Pete” and Winifred Sanderson. He graduated from Grand Coulee High School in 1965 and went on to receive his Bachelor of Finance degree from Washington State University in 1969. During this time Gary married Teresa “Terry” Dunning, and the family returned to ranching on the Sanderson homestead where he and Terry raised three daughters, Polly, Becky, and Jessica. Aside from ranching and farming, Gary loved to read and always enjoyed a good debate regarding current affairs, politics or anything he might have heard on NPR. He had a weakness for chocolate and would often bribe his children and grandchildren with sweets when no one was looking. Camping and fishing were also among his favorite past-times, and he was always looking for the next fishing hole where he might hook “the big one”. At the young age of 38, Gary accomplished his long-time desire to downhill ski. In the years to follow, he enjoyed family ski vacations where many evenings found him recounting stories of his speed and moves on the slopes.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Coulee Dam Community Church Fellowship Hall.
Strate Funeral Home of Grand Coulee, Washington is assisting his family with services. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.stratefuneralhome.com for Gary's family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.