A celebration of life for George O. Dickinson, born to Joe and Eva Dickinson Feb. 22, 1938 in a doctor’s office on Main Street in Reardan, Wash. He grew up in a family of eight brothers and sisters in the Reardan area and finished eight years of school there. At this very young age, he started his work history. He worked for wheat farmers for seven years, until the age of 21.
In 1960, he married and had five children over the years, fours sons and one daughter. In 1963, the family moved to Deer Park, Wash., where he was employed by Potlatch Forest, Inc. for many years. While in Deer Park he was very busy, he started and operated an appliance repair business from home, and he belonged to the local fire department and ambulance service as an EMT.
Later the family moved to Grand Coulee, Wash., and George worked at Biles-Coleman Lumber Company from 1974 to 1974. While in Grand Coulee he joined the Church of Nazarene and was involved with Sunday School Bus Ministries. Then in 1974, the family moved to Omak, Wash. and was employed at Crown Zellerbach as log yard foreman, until the log yard was closed.
He and his family farmed, raising hogs and an orchard. He was involved with the Okanogan County Fair as the swine barn supervisor and served on the fair board. In his later years, he dabbled in raising ostriches! He also drove school bus for Okanogan schools.
Some of the fun things he loved were hunting, fishing, and camping with family.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, with at potluck dinner at the Okanogan Eagles Lodge, 1820 2nd Ave. N., Okanogan. Please come with stories to tell!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.