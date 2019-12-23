1936-2019
Gerald William ‘Bill’ Baker, of Okanogan, Wash., passed away Nov. 26, 2019, in Yakima, Wash. where he and his wife, Jackie, had lived and raised their five children: Noel, Hank, David, Molly, and Augusta.
Bill was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Seattle to Dr. Gerald and Agnes Baker. They moved to Okanogan in 1941 with Bill sporting twin Roy Rogers pistols on his hip and toting his Red Ryder BB gun. Notwithstanding being the son of an avid bird-hunter, Bill's firearm experience began and ended there, although he remained a lifetime supporter of the 2nd Amendment.
Bill began his elementary education at Christ the King in Omak. An early sport enthusiast, he pitched the idea that the school convert its less-than-regulation-sized bus garage into a make-shift basketball court. Bill recalled, "I think the bus driver was our coach."
In his teen years, lacking an organized baseball program in Okanogan, Bill formed his own team, the Sharks, (Hermanson, Easley, Buzzard, Brinkerhoffs, et al.). They challenged an Omak team to a game which culminated in an improbable win thanks to the ol' hidden ball trick.
In 1954 Bill graduated from Okanogan High where he was involved with, drama, music and sports. In his sophomore year he was a force in getting the school's baseball program reinstated.
Bill spent his first two years of collage at Notre Dame. In 1956 he married his hometown sweetheart, Jackie Pittman, and they settled in Seattle where he resumed his studies while working at Boeing.
He graduated from the University of Washington in 1962, followed by a law degree in 1965. Despite this U Dub affiliation, he was a lifelong Cougar fan.
Bill moved his growing family to Yakima where he practiced law, coached youth baseball and football, and was active in community clubs and organizations.
By the 197O's Bill was volunteering in all aspects of theatre: artistic and technical. In 1978 he changed vocations, becoming the Managing/Artistic Director of the Warehouse Theater in Yakima. He went on to study drama at the UW and Yale University and interned at the Oregon Shakespearean Festival. He eventually moved back to Okanogan where he continued to be involved with theatre .. He directed "South Pacific" and "1776" at the PAC in Omak and played Fagin in their production of "Oliver," His dream to establish a non-profit theatre devoted to the classics never came to fruition and Bill spent much of his last years learning to make cheesecake, reading, writing, and spending time at the cabin in Conconully.
One of his greatest pastimes was playing board games. ("A round of King Maker anyone?"). This interest in gaming was rivaled by his passion for baseball and he was a lifelong, die-hard fan from Seattle's Pilots to its Mariners.
Bill continues to be a force in the lives of his family and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by Jackie, with whom for 63 years they shared the stage, a love of family, similar tastes in music, humor, and politics, and a lifetime of memories; their children (and families): Noel (and Robert) Manderville, Hank (and Cindy) Baker, Dave (and Michele) Baker, Molly (and Thomas) Crofts, Augusta (and Theo) McMurray; grandchildren: Lily, Holden, Jack, Aubrey, Winston, Grace, Abe, Rex, August, Henry, Uma, Bao and Jin; his siblings: Mary, Tom and Sue; in-laws and outlaws: Jake Pittman and Roger Smith; nieces and nephews.
We are grateful to his ever-attentive sister Mary and her husband Neal White, also to Greg and niece Jeryl for their kind support during Bill's illness.
At Bill's request, in lieu of a formal service there will be a family celebration of life at the cabin in Conconully in the Spring.
Contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, a youth sports organization or a charity of your choice.
Please leave online memories and condolences at www.brooksidefuneralhome.com.
