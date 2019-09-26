Gladys Lorraine Fifer

1937– 2019
Gladys was born Nov. 20, 1937 in Vallejo, Calif., she passed away Sept. 6, 2019 in Tonasket, Wash., at the age of 81.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Merold Heitz; three siblings, Donna Ehrhard, Cindy Phillips and Fred Heitz; and her daughter, Mary Sylvester Yeckel. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Neil Fifer; daughter, Kathy and husband, Duane Gardner of Tonasket; daughter, Laurie and husband Tom Scalf of Spokane, Wash. Three grandchildren were born into the family, Larry Yeckel in 1972 to Mary and Jeff Yeckel, Brandon in 1997 and Katie in 2000 to Laurie and Tom Scalf. A great-grandson, Naklin Yeckel was born in 2013 to Larry Yeckel and Erin Schwartz.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Tonasket Eagles, 213 S Western Ave, Tonasket, with a luncheon to follow.
In-lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Tonasket Eagles Scholarship fund or one of their many charity funds.
