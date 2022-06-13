Ivan Derwood Moore, 78, of Bellingham, Wash. passed away at home Nov. 1, 2021. Ivan was preceded in death by parents, Cecil and Ruth (Ammann) Moore, of Tonasket, Wash.; brother, Gary Moore, of Fallon, Nev.; and stepson, Jay Thomas, of Okanogan, Wash. Ivan is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda (Jensen) Moore, of Bellingham; daughter, Pamela (Gecse) Scott, of Victoria, B.C.; son, Kevin Moore, of Worley, Idaho; son, Ian Moore, of Bellingham; stepson, Charles “Jeff” Thomas, of Okanogan; and stepson, James Thomas, of Bellingham. He is also survived by sisters, Susie (John) Brown, of Tonasket, Debbie Stenger, of Maricopa, Ariz., Trudy (Joey) Marino, of Ferndale, Wash., and Lisa (Doug) Haveman, of Custer, Wash.; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ivan was born on Sept. 17, 1943, in Tonasket and attended high school at Tonasket High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and served his country until 1970. Ivan spent much of his professional life in the automotive industry as an auto parts salesman, store manager, and service manager.
For recreation, Ivan loved spending his time fishing and hunting, finding “treasures” at yard sales and tinkering. Ivan was skilled with tools and could seemingly fix or build anything.
Ivan was a devoted family man who always had a smile on his face, warmth in his heart, and the kind of playful sarcasm one could only smile and chuckle at. He was a dedicated supporter and fierce protector of those he loved. Ivan will be missed terribly and remembered most fondly by those fortunate enough to have known him.
Graveside services for Ivan Saturday will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Conconully Rd. in Okanogan, Wash. A reception will follow the service at Omak’s Triangle Park near the Stampede grounds from Noon until 2 p.m.
