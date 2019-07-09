James Anderson Comer Smith Jr.

1962 –2019
James A. C. Smith, Jr., “Jimmy”, 56, of Bridgeport, Wash., passed away at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Wash., on May 27, 2019.
Jimmy was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Dec. 17, 1962, to Jim and Carol (Johnson) Smith. He attended all 12 years of school in Brewster, Wash., where he participated in basketball, football, and baseball. He is fondly remembered for his awesome left-handed curveball. In 1984, Jimmy’s son DJ was born, and he could not have been prouder of his son. Then again in 2000, John was born. One of the happiest moments in his life was becoming a grandpa to Benjamin.
In 2007, Jimmy met Kris, and on Aug. 4, 2012, they married at The Hitching Post in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Together they made their home on the Bridgeport bar, where they resided until his passing.
Jimmy had a passion for salmon fishing and was an avid hunter. Many of his fellow fishermen were amazed and respected him for the success he had landing salmon. He was always given his spot at the bottom of the wall. He was a true warrior and provider.
Jimmy and Kris loved to attend all the Brewster Bears’ basketball games and show their support to the team. He especially enjoyed watching his son, DJ, at his wrestling matches and track meets.
James is survived by his wife, Kris, of Brewster; children, DJ and wife, Leticia Smith, of Brewster, and John Powell Smith of Omak, Wash.; stepsons, Bear Ives and Josh Ives of Chicago, Ill. and Tyson Lamar and Zach Holt of Brewster; mother, Carol and stepdad, John Johnson of Okanogan, Wash.; sister, Tammy and Dan Townsend of Keller, Wash.; brother, Jack Smith of Omak; great-grandmother, Margaret Johnson of Riverside, Wash.; nephews, Garet and Jason Townsend of Keller and Levi and Shelby Holt of East Wenatchee, Wash.; mother-in-law, Jackie Holt of Brewster; brother-in-law, Ron and Holly Holt of East Wenatchee; Aunt Betty and Uncle Larry Landreth of Reardan, Wash. He was preceded in death by his dad, James A. C. Smith Sr.; and grandparents, John and Emily Smith and Helen and Ernie Waggoner.
A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Corps of Engineers Park, below the Chief Joseph Dam, on the side of the salmon dedication, in Bridgeport, WA. Following the service, there will be a dinner held at the American Legion in Brewster. Friends and family are all very welcome to come and share old memories and photographs. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.