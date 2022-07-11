One of five children grew up in Omak, he joined the U.S. Navy after high school, after serving his tour he later joined the U.S. Air Force serving in Thailand during the Vietnam conflict.
He worked as a mechanic, and in oilfield in Kansas and Texas for many years. He devoted much time to the local Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He met and married Bonnie Maye Francis in 1964 and they were wed on Leap Year Day that year.
He was preceded in death by his parents; older siblings Don, Les, and Barbara; and his daughter, Marguerite L. Mathis. He is survived by wife, Bonnie, of the home; daughters, Dianna McEiver, of Washougal, Wash., Andrea Carter, of Spokane, Wash., and Sharlene Baugher, of the home; son, Richard (Terri) Fry of Canyon, Texas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ and Later Day Saints located at 33420 Hwy 97, in Oroville, WA. Graveside service will follow.
